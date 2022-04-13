China Defends Its 'Zero-Covid Policy' Amid Growing Global Criticism

China defended its strict Covid norms that resulted in hardships in several Chinese cities.

Amid growing global criticism over its zero-Covid policy, China on Tuesday defended its strict coronavirus measures that have resulted in hardship in several Chinese cities including the global financial hub Shanghai.

Speaking at the press conference on Tuesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the country's "dynamic" zero-Covid policy and anti-epidemic protocols are based on science and expert opinions.

Mr Zhao said the policies are also consistent with its national realities and the WHO's guiding principles.

"They have effectively protected the life and health of Chinese and foreign nationals living in China and made important contributions to the global fight against the pandemic. The international community, the WHO included, has spoken highly of them," he said.

This response comes as the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China said Covid lockdowns have caused "significant disruptions" for many companies. Nearly half of German firms said in a survey their supply chains have been impacted.

Further defending the country's COVID-19 policies, the Chinese spokesperson said some Chinese cities have adopted a host of prevention and control measures in response to sporadic outbreaks.

"Although these measures have had some impact on daily life and production, the effect is limited in both duration and scope. Thanks to such measures, the vast majority of the population in most regions can enjoy normal life and production," he said.

He said all prevention and control measures "come at a price."

"All these efforts are worthwhile to protect people's life and health. Facts have proven that the overall guideline of dynamic zero-Covid is proper as it fits China's realities and has delivered desirable results," he added.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)