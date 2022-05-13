Is China Restricting Travel Further Amid Covid Surge? China Responds

Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases have been reported in China amid Omicron surge.

China on Friday dismissed reports that it has suspended issuing passports to its citizens, or prevented people from leaving the country and stated that "such rumours aim to distort and discredit" Beijing's entry and exit policies.

A National Immigration Administration (NIA) spokesperson today said that such information is intended to undermine the country's legal, targeted and effective entry-exit management measures introduced under the backdrop of maintaining regular COVID-19 response approaches, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The administration has firmly implemented a strategy to prevent both inbound cases and domestic resurgences since the COVID-19 outbreak, effectively reducing the risk of coronavirus caused by individuals entering or exiting the country, the spokesperson said.

Immigration agencies at all levels across the country have improved entry and exit measures to offer timely passport services for people who need to go overseas for study, business, research, medical treatment or other purposes, according to the NIA.

According to China's law on the control of the exit and entry of citizens, exit and entry documents that are forged, altered, obtained by fraudulent means, or are declared void by issuing authorities shall be invalid., Global Times reported.