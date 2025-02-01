China Building Military Facility 10 Times Bigger Than Pentagon: Report

China is building a new military command centre near Beijing that is expected to be 10 times the size of the Pentagon, a report in Financial Times, citing US intelligence officials has claimed. Dubbed "Beijing Military City", the construction on the project started in mid-2024 with recent satellite images showing deep holes dug in the 1,500-acre area, located 30 km southwest of the capital city.

The new military command may house large buildings and hardened bunkers, designed to protect the top Politburo officials during any conflict, including a nuclear war.

"Nearly 10 times bigger than the Pentagon, it's fitting for Xi Jinping's ambitions to surpass the US," an unnamed Chinese researcher told the publication. "This fortress only serves one purpose, which is to act as a doomsday bunker for China's increasingly sophisticated and capable military."

The details of the project have been kept under wraps with the Chinese embassy in Washington claiming that it was not aware of the details. Though the military officials are not present at the site, signs warning against flying drones or taking photographs have been pasted across the construction site which is spread more than four kilometers across.

"Guards at one gate abruptly said that entry was prohibited and refused to talk about the project. One supervisor leaving the construction site refused to comment on the project," the report stated.

China's future plans

Currently, China's main command center is located in the Western Hills, northeast of the new facility, and was built decades ago at the height of the Cold War.

"If confirmed, this new advanced underground command bunker for the military leadership, including President Xi as the chairman of the Central Military Commission, signals Beijing's intent to build not only a world-class conventional force but also an advanced nuclear warfighting capability," said Dennis Wilder, the former head of China analysis for the CIA.

Notably, the Pentagon serves as the headquarters of the Department of Defense and is located in Arlington in the state of Virginia. It is one of the world's largest office buildings and hub of Washington's foreign policy.

The development comes in the backdrop of China rapidly increasing its nuclear arsenal to be prepared for any Western misadventure. As per the Pentagon, Beijing will have 1,500 operable nuclear weapons by 2035, matching the firepower of the United States.