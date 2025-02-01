Did RFK Jr Use Nicotine Pouches In Viral Video? Internet Speculates

Social media users are speculating that Robert F Kennedy Jr allegedly placed a nicotine pouch in his mouth while fielding questions during his second Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday. Mr Kennedy, who has been nominated by President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, was seen pulling something out of his inside jacket pocket and holding onto it as Washington Senator Maria Cantwell quizzed him.

The eagle-eyed social media users spotted that between his responses, Mr Kennedy seemingly removed something that was resting under his left lower lip and slipped another item into his mouth -- using his tongue to position it in front of his gum.

Internet reacts

As per the users, Mr Kennedy was using Zyn, a brand of small, flavoured pouches that sit under the consumer's gum and lip. It is marketed as a healthier alternative to cigarettes that helps users get rid of their smoking habit.

However, not many were impressed by Mr Kennedy's use of the alleged nicotine product with many stating it was hypocrisy on the part of the soon-to-be health secretary.

"It's his life, he can do whatever he wants. But it is quite rich that he consumes nicotine while advising Americans how to live healthily," said one user, while another defended him saying: "Would you rather he went back to smoking and blowing the nicotine filled smoke out into the public? For some, it is extremely difficult to quit smoking."

A third commented: "He needs to quit. He preaches a healthy lifestyle and doesn't follow what he preaches. it's not shaming him it's asking him to follow what he preaches."

RFK Jr poppin' a Zyn like a boss during his Senate confirmation hearing. I can't blame him, having to listen to Cherokee Liz shriek like a madwoman would make me crave nicotine too. pic.twitter.com/WrEAdOG3HL — Jim Minardi (@theminardiparty) January 30, 2025

RFK Jr's health agenda

Mr Kennedy has managed to secure the top position in the Trump administration, based on his 'Make America Healthy Again' campaign -- a play on Mr Trump's "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) slogan. He dropped his independent presidential campaign in August last year and endorsed Mr Trump, expressing commitment to prioritise the fight against chronic diseases as well as the big pharma.

"Our big priority will be to clean up the public health agencies," Mr Kennedy declared during the canvassing trail, naming the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, and more.

"Those agencies have become sock puppets for the industries that they're supposed to regulate," said the 70-year-old, echoing his criticism of the agencies.