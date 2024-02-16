Chilling Predictions Baba Vanga Made For 2024 That Came True

The mystic has predicted that there will be a rise in cyber attacks.

Blind Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga is believed to have made several predictions during her lifetime that many say became true. Also called the Nostradamus of the Balkans, Baba Vanga is said to have foretold major world events like the 9/11 terror attacks, the death of Princess Diana, the Chernobyl disaster, and Brexit. For 2024, she reportedly made several prophecies, and some of them have come true. These are the economic crisis plaguing countries like Japan and the UK and development of a cancer vaccine by Russia.

Let's take a look at these major developments.

Russia's Cancer Vaccine

President Vladimir Putin recently said that Russian scientists are close to creating a vaccine for cancer that could soon be available to patients. Mr Putin said, "We have come very close to the creation of so-called cancer vaccines and immunomodulatory drugs of a new generation".

"I hope that soon they will be effectively used as methods of individual therapy," he added, speaking at a Moscow forum on future technologies. However, he did not specify the types of cancer the proposed vaccines would target.

Economic Crisis in Japan and the United Kingdom

Baba Vanga also reportedly foretold that there will be a huge economic crisis that will impact the global economy in 2024. Factors like rising debt levels and escalating geopolitical tensions will be the reasons for this.

Notably, the UK sank into recession at the end of last year due to high inflation and a cost-of-living crisis, dealing a blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak before this year's election. According to news agency AFP, gross domestic product shrank 0.3 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2023 after contracting 0.1 per cent in the prior three months. That places the economy in recession, which is defined as two successive quarters of falling GDP.

Japan's economy also shrank for two quarters in a row. The country's GDP shrank by 0.4 per cent in the last three months of 2023, compared to a year earlier. It also slipped below Germany last year to fourth place in the list of world's biggest economies. Despite growing 1.9 per cent, Japan's nominal 2023 gross domestic product in dollar terms was $4.2 trillion, government data showed, compared with $4.5 trillion for Germany, according to figures released there last month.

Some of the other predictions of the Bulgarian mystic are: