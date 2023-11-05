''Rise In Terror Attacks'' To ''Terrifying Weather Events'': Baba Vanga's Predictions For 2024

She is also called the Nostradamus of the Balkans

Even though she died in 1996, the predictions of Baba Vanga, a blind Bulgarian mystic, are said to have come true long after her death. Baba Vanga has now become a cult figure among conspiracy theorists who believe that she forecasted global events way before they happened. Also called the Nostradamus of the Balkans, Baba Vanga is said to have foretold major world events like the 9/11 terror attacks, the death of Princess Diana, the Chernobyl disaster, and Brexit.

NDTV cannot authenticate these claims since many of the predictions attributed to her are based on second-hand accounts that are difficult to verify.

For the year 2024, she has made seven prophecies, Daily Star reported.

According to Astrofame, she has envisioned an assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin by a fellow countryman next year. She also warned of increased terrorist attacks in Europe and suggested that a "big country" will conduct biological weapons tests or attacks next year. For her third prediction, Baba noted that there will be a huge economic crisis that will impact the global economy next year. Factors like rising debt levels and escalating geopolitical tensions will be the reasons for this. She also foretold that there will be terrifying weather events and natural disasters next year. The mystic stated there will be a rise in cyber attacks. Advanced hackers will target crucial infrastructure like power grids and water treatment plants, posing a national security threat. Baba said there will be new treatments for incurable diseases including Alzheimer's and cancer in 2024. She also predicted that there will be a major breakthrough in quantum computing, reports History.co.uk.

According to an old Independent report, she was born Vangelia Pandeva Dimitrova in 1911 and lost her eyesight mysteriously at the age of 12 during a massive storm. When her family found her days later, she told them about her first vision.