'We Are Hungry': Dramatic Video Of Boys Found In Thai Cave After 9 Days

Thailand Rescue: The group appeared exhausted, rake thin, sensitive to the light but lucid (AFP)

Dramatic footage was released early Tuesday of an emaciated and bedraggled Thai youth football team crammed onto a wedge of dry ground surrounded by water deep inside a cave that has held them captive for nine days.



The group, mostly seated and with baggy football shirts pulled over their knees and illuminated by torchlight, asked for food and to leave the cave immediately, according to the video taken late Monday and shared on the official Facebook page of the Thai Navy SEALS.



In the video an unidentified diver, speaking with a British accent, urges the group to stay calm and says "many, many people are coming... we are the first".





Thailand Cave Rescue: A family member shows a picture of four of the twelve missing boys near the Tham Luang cave at the Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in Mae Sai on July 2, 2018 (AFP)

The group appeared exhausted, rake thin, sensitive to the light but lucid, with some speaking faltering English to try to communicate with the unidentified diver.

A voice confirms there all 13 people who went missing last Saturday are on the slope of land.

Thailand Rescue: Family members celebrate while camping out near Tham Luang cave following news all members of children's football team and their coach were alive in the cave at Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province late July 2, 2018 (AFP)

One child asks "what day?" and another says "we are hungry.. shall we go outside?"

Dramatic footage was released early Tuesday of an emaciated and bedraggled Thai youth football team crammed onto a wedge of dry ground surrounded by water inside Tham Luang cave (AFP)

The diver replies "I know, I understand... no, not today.

A technician (C) smiles near the drill site at the entrance of Tham Luang cave at the Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on late July 2, 2018 (AFP)

"You have been here for 10 days, you are very strong."

A rake thin child in the foreground appears to bow in gratitude and says "thank you" as his voice falters.