Cheque Signed By Steve Jobs In 1976 Expected To Fetch More Than $35,000 At Auction

A cheque signed by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs has gone on auction and is expected to fetch more than $35,000, CNBC reported. The $175 cheque was made payable to consulting firm Crampton, Remke & Miller in July 1976. It was also the same year the company was founded.

Since Mr Jobs disliked giving autographs, the items he signed are rare. The auction is being organised by RR Auction, a Boston-based organization that sources and sells historical autographs, manuscripts and artefacts. The auction house describes the Steve Jobs signed cheque in ''pristine'' condition.

''Choice Apple Computer Company business check, 6 x 3, filled out in type and signed by Jobs, "Steven jobs," payable to Crampton, Remke & Miller, Inc. for $175, July 8, 1976. Headed "Apple Computer Company," the check uses Apple's first official address at "770 Welch Rd., Ste. 154, Palo Alto"—the location of an answering service and mail drop that they used while still operating out of the famous Jobs family garage. In fine to very fine condition,'' the auction listing reads.

The cheque lists Apple's first official address, which was an answering and mail drop service that its founders used while building the company out of Mr Jobs' family garage, according to the listing.

As of writing this, the check has already drawn 18 bids, with the top bid coming in at $36,295. The cheque was auctioned on April 17, and bidding will close on May 11.

''It's a highly desirable, essentially flawless check from a central moment in the history of modern tech,'' said Bobby Livingston, RR Auction's executive vice president.

