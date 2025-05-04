Buddha's Sacred Jewels, Valued At Rs 107 Crore, To Be Auctioned In Hong Kong

A remarkable collection of ancient jewels, once buried beside what were believed to be the Buddha's ashes, is set to be auctioned at Sotheby's in Hong Kong this week.

Found in 1898 from a stupa in Piprahwa, near the Buddha's birthplace in present-day Uttar Pradesh, the cache includes nearly 1,800 jewels - pearls, rubies, sapphires, topaz, garnets, coral, amethysts, rock crystals, shells, and gold. These were originally discovered alongside bone fragments identified as belonging to the Buddha.

The relics had been preserved in a private British collection for over a century and are now being sold by three descendants of William Claxton Peppe, the British engineer who led the original excavation. Sotheby's has estimated the auction value at around HK$100 million (around Rs 107 crore).

"These gem relics are not inanimate objects - they are imbued with the presence of the Buddha," Professor Ashley Thompson, of Soas University of London, said, as per The Guardian.

Nicolas Chow, chairman of Sotheby's Asia, called the relics "among the most extraordinary archaeological discoveries of all time." The auction house described the offering as being "of unparalleled religious, archaeological and historical importance."

John Strong, professor emeritus of religious studies at Bates College, said interpretations of the relics vary. While some see them as sacred offerings tied to the Buddha's physical remains, others regard them as symbolic relics representing "the ongoing incorruptibility of the quality of Buddhahood," as per The Guardian.

The sale has also triggered criticism from Buddhist scholars and religious leaders around the world, who argue that the relics are sacred and should not be treated as art commodities.

"Are the relics of the Buddha a commodity that can be treated like a work of art to be sold on the market?" asked Naman Ahuja, a Delhi-based art historian, as per the BBC. "Since the seller is termed the 'custodian,' I would like to ask - custodian on whose behalf?"

Mahinda Deegalle, Buddhist monastic and emeritus professor at Bath Spa University, called the auction "appalling" and a "humiliation of one of the greatest thinkers in the world," as per The Guardian.

Chris Peppe, great-grandson of William Claxton Peppe and one of the current owners, defended the decision. He said the family explored donating the relics to temples and museums, but ran into obstacles, adding that the auction was "the fairest and most transparent way to transfer these relics to Buddhists," he told the BBC.

Sotheby's said it has conducted the necessary due diligence, including checks on authenticity, provenance, and legality, in line with industry standards. The auction will take place on Wednesday.