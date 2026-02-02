"Cheap Government": Indian-Origin Nikki Haley's Son Nalin's Anti-India Rant

Nalin Haley, son of Indian-origin Republican politician and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, has stirred a fresh controversy by claiming that India has not been a reliable partner to the United States. The 24-year-old described India's leadership as a “cheap government”, arguing that Washington should reassess its relationships with several countries it considers allies.

Taking to X, he posted, "India has not been a good 'ally' to America. They send cheap labour to the US, buy cheap oil from Iran, and cheap weapons from Russia because they have a cheap government."

"And it's not just India. The United States needs to reevaluate their relationship with a lot of 'allies'," Haley added.

The remarks from Haley came in response to an old video of Vivek Ramaswamy, where he backed the United States' pivot away from China and closer ties with India. The video, from Ramaswamy's US presidential campaign in 2023, resurfaced recently as the Republican leader started his run for the Ohio governor's race.

Known for his anti-India rhetoric, Haley frequently distances himself from his Indian roots in social media posts and podcast appearances. He's also a vocal critic of America's H-1B visa programme and has called for a complete ban on skilled worker immigration visas.

In December 2025, he mocked H-1B visa holders, saying, "Delaying visas is good, but not good enough. We need a complete H-1B visa ban."

"You can't be stranded in your own country," Nalin said, resharing a post in which India's External Affairs Ministry brought the visa delays to America's attention.

Criticising the Indian government for taking up the matter with Washington, he said that it was driven by financial interests. "The Indian government is only complaining because they want their remittance money," he wrote.