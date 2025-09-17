What Charlie Kirk Murder Suspect Tyler Robinson's Mother Told Police

Utah authorities have revealed new details about Tyler Robinson, the man accused of attempting to assassinate conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Investigators said that according to Robinson's mother, he had grown "more pro-gay and trans-rights-oriented" over the past year.

The chargesheet states that Robinson allegedly used the word "hate," though it does not clarify whom it was directed at. While speaking to investigators, Robinson's mother mentioned two things about changes in her son's life.

She said Robinson started a relationship with his roommate, who is transgender, and that he was becoming more liberal in his political views, especially supportive of LGBTQ+ rights.

During a press conference, Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray mentioned that Robinson's parents played a part in his surrender to authorities, according to ABC News.

According to court documents, when his roommate asked in a text message why he carried out the assassination, Robinson said, "I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can't be negotiated out."

While speaking to the reporters at the Utah County Health and Justice Building in Provo, he said, "The murder of Charlie Kirk is an American tragedy."

Mr Gray has sought the death penalty for Robinson. The suspect will remain in custody without the possibility of bail.

Robinson's father recognised the rifle that authorities believed was used in the attack. He believed it matched a rifle that had been given to his son as a gift, according to the New York Post

Mr Gray announced that Robinson has been charged with multiple charges, including felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering, and committing a violent offense in the presence of a child.

He said that, in accordance with Utah law, he will pursue Robinson's death by firing squad.

Mr Gray highlighted that Charlie Kirk was murdered while exercising his constitutional rights, specifically the freedom of speech and the exchange of ideas. He described the killing as not just a crime against an individual, but against the state itself.

Robinson was arrested on the evening of September 11 after his father recognised him in surveillance photos released by authorities.

According to charging documents, Robinson's father confirmed the image looked like his son after his mother showed it to him, which led to his arrest.

Charlie Kirk was shot in the neck while speaking to an audience of around 3,000 people at Utah Valley University on September 10.