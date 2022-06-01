Caught On Camera: US Man Throws Coffee, Punches Elderly Man Who Made Him Wait At Gas Station

The suspect has been identified as 39-year-old Sean Ruel.

A man in Florida, US, has been arrested and is facing assault charges after he got into a fight with a 76-year-old man at a Shell gas station. A security camera footage of the attack has been released by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. In the caption of the clip, the cops said that the “impatient” man was waiting in line when he threw his cup of coffee at the old man in front of him and left.

As per Newsweek, the suspect has been identified as 39-year-old Sean Ruel. The CCTV surveillance footage showed the victim at the checkout, with the suspect standing in line behind him. Moments later, the suspect is then seen apparently losing his temper due to the waiting, following which he threw his cup of coffee toward the victim and left the gas station.

Also Read | Playing Hide-And-Seek, 9-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Cougar In US

The video then showed the victim following Mr Ruel outside the store to confront him. The old man barely manages a word before the 39-year-old races up to him and knocks him down with a punch to the jaw. The blow sent the old man flying and left him sprawled on the ground.

Just before the clip ends, other people can be seen coming to the aid of the elderly man. A woman can also be seen exiting the gas station and following Mr Ruel.

Newsweek reported that a day after the incident, Mr Ruel was arrested and accused of battery of a senior over 65. Sheriff Rick Staly reportedly said that because Mr Ruel couldn't control his anger, he battered a senior citizen and is lucky he did not seriously injure him. “We won't tolerate this kind of behaviour,” Mr Staly added.

Also Read | Movie On Donald Trump's Election Fraud Claims A Surprise Hit In US

Further, the police also informed that Sean Ruel had prior attests, including three instances of driving under the influence in California.