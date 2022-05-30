'It's Not Funny': Class 5 Student Arrested In Florida For Mass Shooting Threat

The arrest comes days after Texas school shooting in which 21 people were killed.

A Class 5 student was arrested in Florida, the United States, for threatening to pull off a mass shooting in his school, CBS12 said in a report. According to the police, the 10-year-old sent text message threatening a school shooting to another student.

The boy studies in Patriot Elementary School in Cape Coral. Due to the boy's age, his name has not been disclosed and the is being handled by the Youth Services Criminal Investigations Division.

Speaking to CBS12, Sheriff Carmine Marceno said, “Right now is not the time to act like a little delinquent. It's not funny. This child made a fake threat, and now he's experiencing real consequences.”

A video posted by Lee County Sheriff's Office showed the boy, handcuffed, walking towards a police vehicle after his arrest on Saturday.

“This student's behaviour is sickening, especially after the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas. Making sure our children are safe is paramount,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno later said in a statement.

The threats are being taken seriously by the sheriff's office, especially after the massacre in Uvalde, Texas, last week, Local10 said in a report.

Detectives interviewed the boy and later charged him with making a threat to conduct a mass shooting, the report further said.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden reached the shocked and grieving town of Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday to grieve with the community and comfort them after 19 children and two teachers were killed in a horrific shooting at Robb Elementary School.

The incident took place last Tuesday when 18-year-old gunman, Salvador Ramos, used an assault-style rifle to open fire on two connected classrooms at the school. Around 17 were injured in the shooting incident.