Caught On Camera: Giant Waves Crash Hawaii Island Wedding

No injuries were reported.

A video showing series of giant waves crashing into a seaside wedding ceremony in Hawaii has surfaced online. According to local media outlet, Khon2, the incident took place on Saturday at the Hulihe'e Palace in Kailua-Kona on the west coast of Hawaii's Big Island.

Video shared on Instagram shows multiple giant waves crashing into the seaside venue. The clip also shows the guests running in the opposite direction, while big wall-like waves crash through the wedding reception.

Speaking about the incident, Dillon and Riley Murphy informed the outlet that not just the cake, but everyone at the reception was safe. “We were kind of right at the moment where we were going to start moving a couple of things and this big wall basically just showed up,” the couple said, adding, “Luckily there was no food in any of the containers.”

Further, they revealed that after a clean, the party was back in action and guests had a better time than ever. Dillon even went on to say that the ceremony was “beautiful”. “We didn't have our dance floor, but nobody seemed to mind, at the end of the night we were all like dancing in the mud and it was amazing,” said Railey.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, shops and food outlets at Juhu beach in Mumbai were flooded when they were hit by a huge tide that rose to 4.87 metres. The shops were affected as big, powerful waves were seen pummeling the shops, but the extent of damage is not yet known.