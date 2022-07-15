Video: Nearly 5 Meters High Tide Hits Shops At Mumbai's Juhu Beach

Big, powerful waves were seen pummeling the shops.

Shops, food outlets at the popular Juhu beach in Mumbai were flooded when they were hit with a high tide that rose to 4.87 metres on the day the weather office issued a red alert warning heavy rainfall over metropolis.

The shops were affected but the extent of damage is not yet known. Big, powerful waves were seen pummeling the shops.

"Red alert in Mumbai from 1 pm today till next 24 hours. We request Mumbaikars to plan their travel and schedules likewise," the India Meteorological Department or IMD said.

The Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre on Wednesday issued a heavy rainfall alert for the next five days for Mumbai, Thane and other parts of Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra capital has been witnessing heavy rain since Monday following which areas are waterlogged and traffic movement has been affected.

Rain-related incidents have claimed the lives of 102 persons across the state so far during the ongoing monsoon season, the state disaster management authority has said in a report.