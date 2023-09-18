Caught On Camera: Nawaz Sharif's Driver Spits On Journalist On London Street

Mr Sharif, convicted in two corruption cases in Pakistan, has been living in London since November 2019

A shocking video has surfaced online showing former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif's driver spitting on a woman's face in London's Hyde Park. The video doing rounds on social media shows a woman approaching the vehicle of the 73-year-old politician who was traveling in the front seat.

The woman, who was recording the incident on her mobile phone, asked Nawaz Sharif if he was corrupt. ''I've heard that you are a very corrupt Pakistani politician,'' she said when the driver opened the window of the car. Angered by the comment, the driver spat on her face, rolled up the window, and drove away.

Dr. Fatima K, a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party, shared the video on X and mentioned that the woman in the video is a journalist. She wrote, ''Nawaz Sharif's driver spits on the face of a journalist who asked a question! None of the liberals, intellectuals, or feminists will speak against it. Sick of this selective morality!! Disgusting.''

Watch the video here:

Nawaz Sharif's driver spits on the face of a journalist who asked a question!

None of the liberals, intellectuals or feminists will speak against it.



Sick of this selective morality!!



Disgusting 🤢 pic.twitter.com/fsKdgVu5vm — Dr Fatima K - PTI (@p4pakipower1) September 16, 2023

Internet users were also angered by the video and left a variety of comments.

One user wrote, ''He proves that he is not only corrupt but also a devil.''

Another commented, ''The female journalist asked that I have heard that you are a corrupt politician of Pakistan. Nawaz Sharif pointed to his guard and he spat on the woman's face. And such a rhinoceros is being imposed on Pakistanis.''

Mr Sharif, convicted in two corruption cases in Pakistan, has been living in London since November 2019 after the Lahore High Court granted him permission to go abroad for four weeks for medical treatment. But he never returned to Pakistan where he was convicted of corruption and jailed.

He is scheduled to return to the country from London on October 21 to lead the party's political campaign in the upcoming elections, ending his over four years of self-imposed exile in the UK.

"Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan on October 21," his younger brother and former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said.

Shehbaz Sharif, 71, has previously said that Nawaz Sharif will be the next prime minister if the party returns to power in the general elections.