Capitol Rioter Pardoned By Trump Charged With Threatening Democratic Leader

A Jan. 6 rioter pardoned by US President Donald Trump has been charged with threatening to kill House of Representatives Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, according to a court document.

Christopher Moynihan, 34, sent threatening text messages about an appearance Jeffries, who represents New York's 8th congressional district, was scheduled to make in New York City, according to a felony complaint filed in New York state court in Clinton. The recipient of the texts was not identified.

"Hakeem Jeffries makes a speech in a few days in NYC, I cannot allow this terrorist to live. ... Even if I am hated, he must be eliminated. ... I will kill him for the future," the text messages read, according to the complaint, dated Saturday.

The messages were sent on Friday, it said.

"These text messages placed the recipient in reasonable fear of the imminent murder and assassination of Hakeem Jeffries by the defendant," the complaint said.

In February 2023, Moynihan was sentenced to 21 months in prison on charges including obstruction of an official proceeding, a felony. He was among nearly 1,590 people charged in the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Trump to prevent the certification of Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 presidential election victory.

Trump pardoned nearly everyone criminally charged with participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack in a show of solidarity with supporters who backed his false claim of victory in that vote.

Jeffries' office did not immediately return a request for comment.

The charge against Moynihan - making a terroristic threat - is a Class D felony, the complaint said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)