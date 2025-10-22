Advertisement

Europe, Ukraine Draft 12-Point Peace Plan That Puts Trump At Helm: Report

A peace board chaired by US President Donald Trump would oversee the implementation of the proposed plan.

date 2025-10-22
Zelensky met US President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday.

European nations are working with Ukraine on a 12-point proposal to end Russia's war along current battle lines, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

