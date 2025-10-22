Russian missile strikes spark fires, send debris across Ukraine's Kyiv

Russian night-time missile strikes sparked fires and hurled debris across several districts in Ukraine's capital, igniting cars and shattering windows, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said early on Wednesday.

Emergency services were dispatched to several sites where the debris from the destroyed air weapons fell, but no casualties have been reported, Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters witnesses heard explosions in what sounded like air defence units in operation.

The size of the attack, which Klitschko said was carried out with ballistic missiles, and the primary target were not immediately clear. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

In the region surrounding Kyiv, a private residential house caught fire as a result of the Russian attack, injuring an elderly woman, the region's governor, Mykola Kalashnyk, said on Telegram.

Russia has consistently hit Ukrainian energy facilities since launching a full-scale invasion of the country in 2022, maintaining that they are a legitimate military target in the war.

A Tuesday attack on Ukraine killed four people and left hundreds of thousands without power and many without water in what Kyiv said was Moscow's latest salvo in a campaign to break its neighbour's energy system ahead of winter.

