"Do What's Right Or...": Trump Warns Hamas Of "Fast, Furious And Brutal" End

Numerous US allies have said they would welcome the opportunity to go into Gaza and straighten out Hamas with "heavy force," but there is no need for that yet, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.

"Numerous of our NOW GREAT ALLIES in the Middle East, and areas surrounding the Middle East, have explicitly and strongly, with great enthusiasm, informed me that they would welcome the opportunity, at my request, to go into GAZA with a heavy force and “straighten our Hamas” if Hamas continues to act badly, in violation of their agreement with us," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"FAST, FURIOUS, & BRUTAL"

The US President added, "I told these countries, and Israel, "NOT YET!” There is still hope that Hamas will do what is right. If they do not, an end to Hamas will be FAST, FURIOUS, & BRUTAL! I would like to thank all of those countries that called to help."

Trump's post came as US Vice President JD Vance was visiting Israel alongside the US President's Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff to strengthen the peace plan. Israel, on Sunday, carried out airstrikes in Gaza after it accused Hamas of violating the Trump-brokered ceasefire. Hamas denied Israeli accusations.

