"Cannot Accept Under Any Circumstance": Greenland On US Takeover

Greenland's government on Monday said it could not accept a US takeover of the Arctic island under "any circumstance", while stressing it would work to develop the island's defence under NATO.

"The United States has once again reiterated its desire to take over Greenland. This is something that the governing coalition in Greenland cannot accept under any circumstance," the autonomous Danish territory's government said in a statement, following repeated threats by US President Donald Trump to bring the island under US control.

The government added that it would work to develop the island's defence under a NATO framework.

