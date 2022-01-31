"Feeling Fine": Canada PM Justin Trudeau Says He Has Tested Covid +ve

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday he had tested positive for COVID19 but was feeling fine and would continue to work remotely while following public health

'Feeling Fine': Canada PM Justin Trudeau Says He Has Tested Covid +ve

Justin Trudeau tweeted about testing positive for Covid.

Ottawa:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he had tested positive for Covid-19 but was not experiencing severe symptoms.

"This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I'm feeling fine -- and I'll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines," the premier wrote on Twitter, urging Canadians to get vaccinated and boosted.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

.