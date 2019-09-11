Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Dissolves Parliament, Launches Poll Campaign

The dissolution of the parliament marked the official start of the race to the October 21 ballot.

Justin Trudeau on Wednesday kicked off the campaign for next month's Canadian general election, gunning to hold onto his liberal majority in a tight race against newcomers on both flanks.

The parties have already been wooing voters with pre-election ads, announcements and whistle stops in key battlegrounds across the country.

But Governor General Julie Payette's dissolution of parliament, at Trudeau's behest, marked the official start of the race to the October 21 ballot.

