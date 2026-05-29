Canadian Man Plants Over 47,000 Mangrove Trees In 24 Hours, Sets World Record

A Canadian man has set a new Guinness World Record by planting 47,460 mangrove trees within 24 hours in Kenya's Mombasa city. The achievement was made by Antoine Moses on April 30, 2026, reported the Guinness World Records.

According to Guinness World Records, Antoine Moses set a new record for the most mangrove trees planted by an individual in 24 hours. Applications for this category are only accepted from individuals 16 years of age or older.

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Antoine achieved this record in the coastal city of Mombasa, Kenya, where he planted thousands of mangrove trees within 24 hours. Mangrove trees are considered crucial in protecting coastal areas and maintaining the natural environment for marine life.

Previously Held Record

In addition to this achievement, Antoine Moses also holds the Guinness World Record for the most trees planted in 24 hours.

Moses's feat highlights the importance of environmental action, showing how individual efforts can contribute to large-scale ecological restoration and inspire others to take meaningful steps toward protecting coastal ecosystems worldwide.