Canadian Investigators Find Black Boxes After Toronto Plane Crash, Probe Continues

Canadian investigators said on Tuesday they recovered the so-called black boxes from a regional jet that flipped upside down upon landing in windy conditions a day earlier at Toronto's Pearson Airport, injuring 21 of the 80 people on board.

Investigators from Canada's Transportation Safety Board are leading the probe to figure out why the CRJ900 aircraft operated by Delta Air Line's Endeavor Air subsidiary went belly up on Monday at Toronto's Pearson Airport, the country's largest airport.

TSB senior investigator Ken Webster said in a video that the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder were sent to the agency's lab for further analysis into what happened to Flight DL4819 from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to Toronto

