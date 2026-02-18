Canada Silently 'Removed' Over 2,500 Indians In 2025. What It Means

Canada silently "removed" over 18,500 people in the first 10 months of 2025, of whom over 2,500 were from India. According to data released by the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA), a total of 18,785 people were "removed" from Canada till October 2025, while 29,542 other removals are in progress.

A large number of people who were removed from Canada had criminal cases against them. But the largest number of removals was due to non-compliance of refugee claimants.

Types of Removals

Under Canadian immigration regulations, there are three types of removal orders: departure orders, exclusion orders, and deportation orders. In 2025, Canada removed 3,982 people via departure orders, 5,821 via exclusion orders, and 8,982 via deportation orders.

Departure orders require the individual to leave Canada within 30 days after the order becomes enforceable. If the individual does not leave Canada within 30 days, a deportation order is issued.

Exclusion orders dictate that the individual cannot return to Canada for a year unless they obtain a written authorisation to return. If the exclusion order is issued because the individual has misrepresented themselves, they will not be allowed to return to Canada for 5 years.

Deportation orders permanently bar the individual from returning to Canada, unless they obtain written authorisation to return to Canada.

Number Of Indians Removed

Indians were the second-highest country-wise cohort to be removed from Canada after Mexicans. Ottawa removed 3,972 Mexicans and 2,831 Indians.

Moreover, removals are also in progress for as many as 6,515 other Indian nationals out of a total of 29,542 pending cases.

Canada's Anti-Immigration Push

The removals done by Ottawa in 2025 were the highest in the past five years. According to Ottawa's data, 7,513 foreigners were removed from Canada in 2021, 8,819 in 2022, 15,207 in 2023 and 17,357 in 2024. But in 2025, in just 10 months, 18,785 people were removed.

The increased removals come amid Ottawa's anti-immigration push over the past couple of years, especially against foreigners found violating laws. Canadian authorities are also seeking expeditious removal of criminals.

