Justin Trudeau Urges Iran To Hand Over Downed Ukrainian Jet's Black Boxes To France

Ottawa, Canada:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday urged Iran to hand over the damaged black boxes from last week's downed airliner to France, saying it has one of the few laboratories capable of properly examining them.

"Iran does not have the level of technical expertise and mostly the equipment necessary to be able to analyze these damaged black boxes quickly," Trudeau said.

So, he said, "the right place to send those black boxes to get proper information from them and in a rapid way" is France, adding "that is what we're encouraging the Iranian authorities to agree to."



