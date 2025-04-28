Canada Election 2025: The Striking Contrast Between Toronto Centre And Nunavut

Canadians are gearing up for the federal election on April 28. Amid this, the striking contrast between the country's smallest and largest constituencies or ridings shows how diverse the country is.

TORONTO CENTRE

Nestled in the heart of downtown Toronto, Toronto Centre spans just six square kilometres, making it the most compact federal riding in Canada. Yet within this small footprint lives a densely packed community of 1,19,901 residents, according to the 2021 census. Historically significant, Toronto Centre has sent representatives to the House of Commons since 1872 and remains one of the most prominent constituencies in the country.

Following the decision by incumbent MP Marci Ien not to seek re-election, former journalist Evan Solomon has stepped into the race under the Liberal banner. He faces Dr Samantha Green of the NDP and community advocate Luis Ibarra. The riding covers several landmark neighbourhoods, including Regent Park - Canada's first social housing project - St. James Town and the LGBTQ+ enclave of Church-Wellesley Village.

NUNAVUT

Spanning over two million square kilometres, Nunavut riding is the largest in Canada. Despite its immense size, it is home to a modest population of just under 40,000, with around 21,499 eligible voters, as per Elections Canada.

Representing Nunavut is NDP MP Lori Idlout. The riding covers the entirety of the Nunavut territory, which became a separate jurisdiction in 1999. It includes remote Inuit communities, stretches of Arctic tundra and some of the most isolated polling stations in Canada. The sheer size and remoteness of the riding make campaigning and voting a logistical challenge.

While both ridings hold the same weight in Parliament, the demands placed on candidates and elected officials differ greatly. In one, a campaign might be conducted on foot within hours. It might take weeks and thousands of kilometres of travel.

Nevertheless, Elections Canada remains committed to ensuring that every eligible citizen, no matter where they live, has the opportunity to cast their vote.

