Canada Cop Who Attended Khalistani Protest Outside Hindu Temple Suspended

A Canadian police officer was suspended on Monday after a video went viral on social media showing him participating in a pro-Khalistan protest outside a Hindu temple in Brampton, media reports said, quoting authorities.

The suspended Peel Regional Police officer, identified as Harinder Sohi, was caught on camera holding a Khalistan flag, while others in the protest chanted anti-India slogans, CBC News reported.

Sohi was a Sergeant of the Peel Regional Police.

Media Relations Officer Richard Chin emailed CBC News to say the police force is "aware of a video circulating on social media which shows an off-duty Peel Police officer involved in a demonstration".

"This officer has since been suspended in accordance with the Community Safety and Policing Act," he said.

"We are investigating the circumstances in totality depicted in the video and are unable to provide further information until this investigation is complete."

Peel Regional Police previously said three people have been charged after violence erupted as Indian consular officials visited the Hindu Sabha Mandir temple on Sunday.

Videos circulating on social media appear to show demonstrators holding banners in support of Khalistan, a proposed independent Sikh homeland in northern India, and clashing with other individuals, including some holding India's national flag.

The videos appear to show fist fights and people striking each other with poles on what appears to be the grounds surrounding the Hindu Sabha Mandir temple.

Peel police said the event was eventually moved to two other locations in neighbouring Mississauga, where further demonstrations also took place.

On Sunday noon, Peel police said they were aware of the protest and had increased their presence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir temple to maintain public order and safety.

"We respect the right to protest peacefully and safely but will not tolerate violence and criminal acts," Chief Nishan Duraiappah said after the videos began circulating.

"Those that do participate in this activity will be pursued, arrested, and charged."

The violence drew condemnations from Canadian political leaders at all levels of government and also prompted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue a rare comment at a time of escalating diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

Taking strong note of the "deliberate attack", Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought accountability from the Justin Trudeau-led Canadian government and expected it would ensure justice and uphold the rule of law.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve."

Meanwhile, the Minister of External Affairs (MEA) said it remains "deeply concerned" about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada, adding that it expects that those indulging in violence will be prosecuted.

"We condemn the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario yesterday. We call on the government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)