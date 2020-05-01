Canada Bans 1,500 Models Of Military-Style Assault Weapon After Mass Shooting

There is no use, and no place for such weapons in Canada," said Justin Trudeau. (FILE)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday an immediate ban on 1,500 models of military-style assault weapon, responding to a mass shooting and arson spree that left 22 people dead.

"These weapons were designed for one purpose, and one purpose only: to kill the largest number of people in the shortest amount of time," Trudeau told a news briefing.

"There is no use, and no place for such weapons in Canada," said Trudeau.

