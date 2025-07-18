Advertisement

"Can't Believe Epstein Killed Himself": Elon Musk Jabs Donald Trump, Again

Elon Musk has questioned Donald Trump's silence and approach to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Elon Musk has once again hit out at US President Donald Trump over his administration's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case.

On his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Musk posted a series of scathing remarks, weeks after he stepped down as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), following a feud with his former boss.

In one of the posts, Musk mockingly wrote, “Wow, I can't believe Epstein killed himself before realising it was all a hoax.”

Using his social media platform X's AI tool, Grok, for answers, Musk in a separate post asked, “Are there likely to be electronic records in any government or commercial computers recording who travelled on Epstein's plane to the US Virgin Islands?”


Taking potshots at how Trump has handled past issues, Musk wrote, “1. Admit nothing; 2. Deny everything; 3. Make counterclaims. But it won't work this time."

In response to a document circulating online titled “The Epstein File: Phase 1,” Musk asked: “Where is Phase 2?”

Musk's latest offensive follows an earlier episode in which he claimed, in a now-deleted post, that Trump's name appeared in the Epstein files, implying that was the reason documents were still under wraps.

The Tesla CEO later admitted the post “went too far,” but the recent wave of attacks suggests he is once again pressing for greater transparency on the matter.

Musk has reportedly posted criticisms of the Trump administration's approach to the Epstein files more than 35 times since July 16.

The US Department of Justice and the FBI jointly issued a memo last week stating that Epstein died by suicide in a New York City jail cell in 2019. They also said that there was no “client list,” contradicting long-standing conspiracy theories that Epstein was blackmailing elite figures, including powerful Democrats.

Musk's criticism comes as Trump himself is under scrutiny following a report in The Wall Street Journal alleging he wrote a birthday note to Epstein in 2003. The note allegedly featured Trump's name typed within the outline of a naked woman.

Trump, who has denied writing the note, told WSJ, “This is not me. This is a fake thing. I don't draw pictures of women. It's not my language. It's not my words.”

Trump has also threatened to sue the WSJ and its owner, Rupert Murdoch, over the article.

