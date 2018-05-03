Cambridge Analytica, Firm At Centre Of Facebook Privacy Row, Shutting Down: Report

SCL Group founder Nigel Oakes confirmed that both companies were closing, the WSJ said.
The newspaper added, citing an unnamed source, that the decision was taken because the companies were losing clients and facing mounting legal fees in the Facebook investigation.
The firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
CommentsThe row over the improper use of data on 87 million Facebook users by Cambridge Analytica in President Donald Trump's 2016 U.S. election campaign, has hurt the shares of the world's biggest social network and prompted multiple official investigations.
