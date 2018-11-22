Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Donate $500,000 For California Wildfire Relief

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and their three children were evacuated in California wildfire.

Kim Kardashian and her rapper husband Kanye West are doing their bit to help California rebuild, as the state grapples with the most destructive wildfire to date.

Kim Kardashian, who recently appeared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', announced two donations of USD 200,000 each- one going to the Wildfire Relief Fund and the other to the California Fire Foundation.

The 38-year-old also expressed gratitude to the firefighters who saved their homes. "We're so grateful to them. Honestly, we couldn't do it without them," she said, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The reality TV star also donated USD 100,000 to a firefighter who lost his house in the Woolsey fire while helping to save other homes. "We obviously have all the firefighters that have helped, but to know that you lost your home, Kanye, Yeezy and Adidas wanted to donate to you guys $100,000 so that you guys can begin to pick up the pieces," she explained.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and their three children were among thousands of people forced to evacuate their homes after California was hit with the deadliest wildfire in its history. The blaze had moved towards Malibu and the Pacific Ocean, prompting evacuations in Calabasas, Agoura Hills, Malibu and other neighbouring regions.