Cake Slice From Princess Diana, King Charles Wedding Auctioned For...

The cake slice was sold for 170 pounds (Rs 15,864), much lower than its estimated price.

The wedding of King Charles III and Princess Diana took place on July 29, 1981 in a grand Royal ceremony and saw an extravagant celebration in the United Kingdom. Recently, a cake slice from the royal wedding went up for sale at an auction and was sold for 170 pounds (Rs 15,864).

The cake slice had a pre-sale estimate of Rs 28,000 or 300 pounds, according to the auctioneer Dore and Rees' website. Although it was expected that the prices would increase, but it was sold for Rs 15,864, way below the estimated price.

The 41-year-old piece of cake was preserved by a guest named Nigel Ricketts who worked as a French polisher and furniture restorer at Windsor Castle from 1980-1985. He died earlier this year, according to The New York Post.

It is believed that the slice was from the centrepiece fruit cake which had five layers and was a whopping five-feet-tall. The fruit cake was one of the 23 official wedding cakes prepared for the royal wedding. The boxed slice of cake mentions "Buckingham Palace" and the wedding date stamped on it.

In 2014, a slice of the same cake was sold for Rs 91,772 or 990 pounds.

As reported by the Post, Ricketts and other royal household members pooled together to purchase a writing table for Charles and Diana as a wedding gift. The now King Charles III appeared to be overjoyed by the present. He penned a thank-you note for all the royal staffers, which was also auctioned by Dore and Rees.

The Royal wedding of Princess Diana and King Charles III was known as the 'Wedding of the Century.' However, their marriage lasted only for a little more than a decade and the couple split in 1992, four years before they legally became divorced. In 1997, Princess Diana died in a car crash.