"Danced Inappropriately": Brooklyn Beckham's Bombshell On Mother Victoria

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, has now made fresh claims on the British celebrity couple.

The 26-year-old has accused his mother, Victoria, of making him feel "uncomfortable" by dancing on him "very inappropriately" at his wedding with Nicola Peltz in front of hundreds of guests.

Brooklyn, in a lengthy statement on Instagram, claimed that his family has been "trying to control his life" and explained why he does not want to reconcile with his family.

"My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped," he posted.

"Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed. I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

He said his mom "cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour" and "attempted to bribe" him into signing away the rights to his name before he got married.

On his wedding day, Beckham said his mother hijacked his first dance with Peltz and "danced very inappropriately" on him.

He recalled, "Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was a planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life."

Brooklyn married Nicola, an American actress and the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner Peltz, in 2022.

Neither David nor Victoria has reacted to Brooklyn's allegations yet.