Britney Spears Reveals She Has Incurable Nerve Damage, Adds That Dancing Reduces Pain

Pop star Britney Spears took to Instagram to reveal that she is suffering from incurable nerve damage on the right side of her body. The singer shared a dance video and opened up about her health condition. She revealed that the nerve damage has affected her sleep, but dancing helps in reducing the pain.

In the latest Instagram post, the Toxic singer wrote, "I'm dancing in time now Victoria ... yes ... nerve damage on the right side of my body ... there's no cure except God I guess ... nerve damage is caused sometimes when you don't get enough oxygen to your brain ... your brain literally shuts down. Nerve damage causes parts of your body to go numb."

The 40-year-old singer shared that she wakes up three times a week in bed with her hands completely numb. She revealed, "nerves are tiny and it feels like pins and needles from the right side of my body it shoots up to my neck and the part that hurts the worst is my temple on my head ... it stings and it's scary."

She also added, "The last 3 years since I got out of that place I've been in a mild unconscious state. I couldn't face it." By 'that place' it appears Ms Spears referred to the medical facility she was put into against her will in 2019.

She further expressed, "It's funny though when I dance I don't feel the pain. It's like my mind literally goes to a place of my inner child. And although I don't move like I use to ... I truly believe my faith in it gave me strength ... by the grace of God I finally found a medication where I actually feel oxygen going to my brain and through my neck ... my eyes are more open now and I can hold my head up correctly... I've done a good job trying to pull it off. Either way, I'm getting a lot better, I can breathe ... I feel smarter because well, Jesus I can breathe now."

Earlier, Ms Spears claimed that her mother Lynne Spears once slapped her. Sharing a clip of Jennifer Lopez slapping Jane Fonda from the film Monster-In-Law, Britney Spears wrote: "I swear I've never slapped anyone my whole life1 I would give anything to see what it feels like. Just saying! The first time I ever got slapped was the one night Paris (Hilton) and Lindsay (Lohan) dropped me off at my beach house with my babies."



