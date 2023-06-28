British Tourist Dies After Trying To Drink All 21 Cocktails On Bar Menu In Jamaica

He had also been drinking brandy and beer throughout the morning

A British man on holiday with his family in Jamaica died after attempting to drink all 21 cocktails featured on a bar's menu. The incident happened in May 2022 when Timothy Southern, 53, was on holiday with his children, sister, and other family members, New York Post reported.

According to a Metro report, he died of "acute gastroenteritis due to alcohol consumption", after drinking 12 cocktails at the Royal Decameron Club Caribbean in Saint Ann's. After finishing 12 of the cocktails, he returned to his hotel room and fell sick.

His family members said they tried in vain to help him and further blamed emergency crews, claiming they were unprepared to effectively take care of him.

One of the relatives told StaffordshireLive, ''He was on his back choking. I put him in the recovery position and screamed for an ambulance. He was making a gurgling sound. As soon as he was in the recovery position he vomited. I was shouting his name with no response.

"When the nurse arrived I said had an ambulance had been called and she said 'no'. I thought she would take over. But that was not the case. I noticed he was starting to lose temperature. I checked his pulse and couldn't find it. She said he had a pulse. I was starting to lose it. I got a full look at his face and I thought he had passed away. I said, 'Don't just sit there looking at him, start CPR'. She only gave him chest compressions. Maybe if she had known what she was doing, maybe he would still be here. The service and treatment he received were disgusting."

An initial investigation into Mr. Southern's death found that he had been drinking brandy and beer throughout the morning when he met two Canadian women trying to complete the 21 cocktail challenge before midnight to celebrate one of their birthdays.

A GoFundMe page has been started by Mr. Southern's family to help with the costs of returning his body to the UK.