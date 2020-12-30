Boris Johnson Signs EU Trade Deal, Says 'Excellent For This Country'

Excellent deal for this country but also for our friends, partners: Boris Johnson said while signing

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday signed a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union, acclaiming it as the start of a "wonderful relationship" across the Channel.

"It's an excellent deal for this country but also for our friends and partners," he said at the signing in Downing Street, after EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel earlier had themselves inked the 1,246-page Trade and Cooperation Agreement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)