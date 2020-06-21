UK Won't Hesitate To Change Law To Stop Terror Attacks: Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday he was appalled and sickened by a stabbing spree in a southern English town which the police said was an act of terrorism.

PM Johnson said the government would make changes to the law if required.

"If there are changes that need to be made to our legal system to stop such events happening again, we will not hesitate to take that action," PM Johnson said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)