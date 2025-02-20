British Journalist Missing For 11 Days In Brazil, Last Text Was To A Friend

Brazilian authorities said Wednesday they were searching for a British journalist who has been missing for 11 days in the South American country. Sao Paulo's public security secretariat said in a statement sent to AFP that police were "carrying out investigations to locate the missing person and clarify the facts."

The Association of Foreign Press Correspondents in Brazil (ACIE) on Tuesday raised the alarm over the disappearance of Charlotte Alice Peet, 32.

Peet, a freelance reporter who describes herself as fluent in Portuguese on her LinkedIn profile, was last heard from on February 8 when she contacted a friend in Rio de Janeiro via WhatsApp saying she planned to travel to the city from Sao Paulo and needed a place to stay.

A few days later, Peet's family in the UK contacted the same friend to say they had lost contact with her.

The foreign correspondents' association said that Peet had worked as a freelance correspondent from Rio de Janeiro over two years ago before returning to London.

She returned to Brazil in November of last year, said the statement.

While in Brazil, Peet reported for various publications, such as Al Jazeera, The Times of London, and The Evening Standard, she wrote on LinkedIn.

