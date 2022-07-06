British Airways Cancels 10,300 More Flights Through October

British Airways had already announced hundreds of flight cancellations this summer.

British Airways on Wednesday axed another 10,300 short-haul flights through the end of October, with the aviation sector battling staff shortages and booming demand as the pandemic recedes.

"The whole aviation industry continues to face into significant challenges and we're completely focussed on building resilience into our operation to give customers the certainty they deserve," the airline said in a statement, having already announced hundreds of flight cancellations this summer.

