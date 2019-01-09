British PM Theresa May Loses Key Vote On Brexit Procedure In Parliament

The contentious amendment was passed by 308 votes in favour to 297 against.

World | | Updated: January 09, 2019 20:24 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
British PM Theresa May Loses Key Vote On Brexit Procedure In Parliament

A no-deal exit is the default scenario if Theresa May's deal is rejected. (File)


London: 

Britain's government suffered another setback Wednesday as lawmakers voted to force it to announce within three sitting days what steps it will take next if its Brexit deal is rejected by parliament next week as appears likely.

The contentious amendment was passed by 308 votes in favour to 297 against, a day after lawmakers delivered another blow to Prime Minister Theresa May by voting to scupper a no-deal Brexit.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

BrexitBrexit voteBritain's Theresa May

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Bharat BandhLive TVHOP LiveCES 2019Live Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusAkhilesh YadavUpcoming MoviesAirtel DTHAmazon QuizQuota BillAlok VermaDigvijaya SinghArvind KejriwalAnurag ThakurHectorAsus ZenfoneHuawei Y9

................................ Advertisement ................................