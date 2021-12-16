Britain Reports Another Daily Record Of 88,376 New Covid Cases

The latest data takes the total number of Covid infections during the pandemic to nearly 11.1 million.

Omicron variant is fueling a worrying surge in infections across the country. (File)

London:

The British government on Thursday reported 88,376 new coronavirus cases, a second consecutive record daily tally, as the Omicron variant fuels a worrying surge in infections across the country.

The latest data takes the total number of infections during the pandemic to nearly 11.1 million, while the UK also registered a further 146 deaths from the virus, taking the death toll to almost 147,000.

