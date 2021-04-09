Britain PM Boris Johnson Hails Prince Philip's 'Extraordinary Life'

UK Prime Minister Borish Johnson said Prince Philip "earned the affection of generations". (File)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson today expressed the nation's condolences to Queen Elizabeth II on the death of her husband Prince Philip, acclaiming his "extraordinary life and work".

Johnson said the Duke of Edinburgh "earned the affection of generations" at home, in the Commonwealth and across the world after serving in the Royal Navy and then over decades as Britain's longest serving royal consort.

"We give thanks, as a nation and a kingdom, for the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the prime minister said outside 10 Downing Street.

