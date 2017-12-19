Britain Joins US In Blaming North Korea For 'WannaCry' Attack Britain's National Cyber Security Centre had assessed it was highly likely that North Korea's Lazarus hacking group was behind the one of the most significant cyber attacks to hit the UK in terms of scale of disruption, the Foreign Office said.

Share EMAIL PRINT A screenshot shows a WannaCry ransomware demand provided by cyber security firm Symantec. (Reuters) London: Britain said North Korea was behind the 'WannaCry" cyber attack that infected computers around the globe earlier this year on Tuesday, joining the



Britain's National Cyber Security Centre had assessed it was highly likely that North Korea's Lazarus hacking group was behind the one of the most significant cyber attacks to hit the UK in terms of scale of disruption, the Foreign Office said.



"We condemn these actions and commit ourselves to working with all responsible states to combat destructive criminal use of cyber space," Foreign Office minister Tariq Ahmad said.



"The indiscriminate use of the WannaCry ransomware demonstrates North Korean actors using their cyber programme to circumvent sanctions," Ahmad said. © Thomson Reuters 2017



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



Britain said North Korea was behind the 'WannaCry" cyber attack that infected computers around the globe earlier this year on Tuesday, joining the United States in blaming Pyongyang for the ransomware incident.Britain's National Cyber Security Centre had assessed it was highly likely that North Korea's Lazarus hacking group was behind the one of the most significant cyber attacks to hit the UK in terms of scale of disruption, the Foreign Office said."We condemn these actions and commit ourselves to working with all responsible states to combat destructive criminal use of cyber space," Foreign Office minister Tariq Ahmad said."The indiscriminate use of the WannaCry ransomware demonstrates North Korean actors using their cyber programme to circumvent sanctions," Ahmad said.