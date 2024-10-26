Advertisement

"Break Cycle Of Fighting": US Urges Iran To Stop Attacks After Israel's Strikes

Biden had encouraged Netanyahu "to design a response that served to deter further attacks against Israel while reducing risks of further escalation.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
"Break Cycle Of Fighting": US Urges Iran To Stop Attacks After Israel's Strikes
The United States did not participate in the operation, stressed the US official.
Washington, United States:

The United States urged Iran on Saturday to stop attacking Israel to break the cycle of violence after Israel launched strikes against the Islamic republic in retaliation for a missile barrage.

"We urge Iran to cease its attacks on Israel so that this cycle of fighting can end without further escalation," US National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett told reporters.

The Israeli military conducted air strikes against Iran on Saturday, hitting military bases and missile sites, and other systems in several regions.

"Their response was an exercise in self-defense and specifically avoided populated areas and focused solely on military targets, contrary to Iran's attack against Israel that targeted Israel's most populous city," he added.

Stressing that the United States did not participate in the operation, he said "it is our aim to accelerate diplomacy and de-escalate tensions in the Middle East region".

A senior administration official said President Joe Biden and his national security team have worked with the "Israelis over recent weeks to encourage Israel to conduct a response that was targeted and proportional with low risk of civilian harm".

"And that appears to have been precisely what transpired this evening," the official told reporters. 

President Biden had encouraged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "to design a response that served to deter further attacks against Israel while reducing risks of further escalation, and that is our objective".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
United States, Iran, Israel
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
"Quite Different": 'Love' Motel In Colombia Hosts UN Delegate
"Break Cycle Of Fighting": US Urges Iran To Stop Attacks After Israel's Strikes
The Aftermath Of Israeli Air Strikes - Airspace Shut In These 3 Countries
Next Article
The Aftermath Of Israeli Air Strikes - Airspace Shut In These 3 Countries
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com