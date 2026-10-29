Why Flavio Bolsonaro Is Facing Multiple Investigations In Brazil

Brazilian conservative senator Flavio Bolsonaro is drawing heightened political and financial scrutiny after his dramatic escape to Miami following his defeat in Sunday's presidential election to leftist incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The whereabouts of Flavio, son of former president Jair Bolsonaro - who is under house arrest after a conviction for attempting a coup after losing the 2022 election - had been unknown for 48 hours as he and his family traveled to Argentina, then Ecuador and finally Florida. He is the target of multiple overlapping investigations, including one that led to a court order to seize his passports.

Flavio joins his brother, former congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro, who announced last year that he would live in the US. This year, Eduardo was convicted to a four-year prison sentence for allegedly trying to interfere is his father's probe by lobbying the US to retaliate against Brazil.

Here's what to know.

Why is Bolsonaro under investigation?

The former candidate is facing at least two publicly disclosed investigations and his presidential campaign is facing another.

The most high-profile probe involves alleged money laundering, corruption and foreign-exchange violations surrounding the financing of Dark Horse, a film about his father that hasn't been released yet. The senator had allegedly asked for 134 million reais ($25 million) to finance the venture from Daniel Vorcaro, owner of failed Banco Master SA that's at the heart of a major fraud case.

The movie financing connects Bolsonaro and Vorcaro, the disgraced banker known for his lavish lifestyle and powerful web of connections that kept his enterprise afloat.

Flavio has acknowledged approaching Vorcaro to finance production of his father's biopic, but denied offering Vorcaro anything in exchange. Vorcaro-linked payments allegedly totaled more than $10 million, routed through US-based Havengate Development Fund, according to Folha de S.Paulo newspaper. Brazil authorities are trying to establish where the money came from, how it moved and where it ultimately went.

A separate investigation is focused on alleged money laundering involving Flavio Bolsonaro's friend Willer Tomaz through online gambling platforms. Both have denied any wrongdoing.

In a statement, Tomaz's lawyers denied that Bolsonaro was a user of the company's account. "The two are friends, and neither has ever handled the other's money," the statement said.

The most recent probe was ordered Tuesday by Supreme Court Justice Flavio Dino, who asked Brazil's police to investigate whether foreign money, services or other economic benefits were used to finance Bolsonaro's presidential bid, as well as whether overseas actors paid for political content or sought to influence the election through digital platforms.

The inquiry will also examine contacts involving US-based Rockbridge Network, a US-based group co-founded by Vice President JD Vance, and whether any political support was linked to foreign interests in Brazil's rare earths and critical minerals. Rockbridge has not replied to a request for comment.

Who is overseeing those probes?

The probes are led by different Supreme Court judges, stoking longstanding disputes between the high court and the Bolsonaro family. Flavio and his brothers allege the court is politically biased again them, especially after it convicted their father last year.

The movie-financing probe is overseen by Andre Mendonca, a judge nominated to the court by Jair Bolsonaro who is seen as aligned with the family. Mendonca is also the rapporteur in the Banco Master case. The investigation is still ongoing and Brazil's police asked the judge in mid-October for 90 more days to conclude it.

The Tomaz probe is overseen by Alexandre de Moraes, the judge who conducted the probe into the attempted coup that landed Jair Bolsonaro in house arrest. Moraes, the court's most powerful member, ordered Flavio Bolsonaro's passports to be seized under this investigation.

A different judge, Flavio Dino, ordered Brazil's police to open the investigation into the possible foreign interference in Brazil's presidential election.

How are the investigations connected to the US?

The US connection is significant because it overlaps with the probe, led by Dino, into possible foreign support for Flavio Bolsonaro's failed presidential campaign.

In addition, part of the money trail in the Dark Horse probe runs through the US. Brazilian investigators are seeking financial records from US-based entities as they try to reconstruct the flow of funds.

Investigators are analyzing documents provided by financial businessman Antonio Carlos Freixo Junior, a cooperating witness in the broader Banco Master case. The material concerns transfers into Havengate Development, the US-based fund used in connection with the movie financing. In a plea bargain deal, Freixo said he made seven payments to Havengate as per Vorcaro's request, from January to September 2025, according to G1 news website, totaling $12.3 million.

Freixo has said he initially understood the transaction to be an investment linked to Vorcaro rather than simply financing for a movie, raising questions about how the transaction was presented to participants. Freixo's representatives declined to comment as the plea bargain deal includes a confidentiality clause.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)