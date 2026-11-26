Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have settled their legal dispute over the sale of Jolie's stake in their French winery, Chateau Miraval, bringing an end to a high-profile chapter of litigation that also brought allegations of domestic abuse against Pitt into public view.

The former couple confirmed the settlement in a joint statement on Wednesday, saying the decision was made in the interest of their family.

However, the financial and other terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

"We have settled out of court in the best interests of our family and will not be commenting further," representatives for Jolie and Pitt said in a statement, adding, "Any comments in media stories attributed to 'sources' are in fact not coming from either of us, or anyone close to us," as cited by Variety.

Pitt filed a lawsuit against Jolie in 2022, accusing her of selling her 50 per cent stake in Chateau Miraval to a subsidiary of Russian spirits company Stoli without his approval. The dispute centred on the ownership and future of the winery, which the couple had developed together.

Pitt and Jolie purchased the Miraval estate in France in 2008 and married there in 2014. The former couple invested tens of millions of dollars in the 1,300-acre property, with the aim of building Chateau Miraval into a successful rose wine brand.

Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, and the winery subsequently became the subject of a prolonged legal dispute.

Pitt maintained that the wine business was his "passion" and argued that he had invested considerable time and effort into making it successful. He also objected to Jolie's decision to sell her share to a company associated with Stoli, which he considered a competitor.

Jolie, in a 2022 cross-complaint, accused Pitt of attempting to take control of the business and "looting" it for other ventures.

"Pitt is an actor, not a winemaker. He deals in illusions, not dirt and grapes," Jolie's lawyers wrote in the filing, adding, "While he no doubt visited the vineyards to admire the work of the French labourers who actually made the business successful, Pitt is no vigneron," as cited by Variety.

The winery dispute also brought renewed attention to allegations surrounding an incident aboard a private plane in 2016, which Jolie has said contributed to the breakdown of their marriage.

According to Jolie's cross-complaint, she initially intended to sell her stake in Chateau Miraval directly to Pitt. However, she alleged that negotiations collapsed in 2021 after Pitt made the proposed buyout conditional on her signing a non-disclosure agreement concerning the alleged domestic abuse incident.

Jolie's filing claimed that during a flight from France to the United States, Pitt drunkenly grabbed her by the head and pushed her against a wall of the plane.

The complaint further alleged that Pitt lunged at one of their children, poured beer on Jolie and the children while they were trying to sleep, and prevented the family from leaving the aircraft for 20 minutes after it landed.

Her lawyers alleged that Pitt "sought to use Chateau Miraval as leverage to coerce Jolie into keeping quiet about Pitt's behaviour. This new demand essentially imposed a poison pill, all but ensuring that no deal could ever be reached," as cited by Variety.

Jolie subsequently sold her stake to Stoli, arguing that there was no agreement between the former couple preventing either party from selling their share to a third party.

While Pitt and Jolie have settled their dispute, the wider legal battle surrounding the winery is not entirely over.

Pitt has also sued Yuri Shefler, the Russian-born billionaire who owns the Stoli Group. Pitt has accused Shefler and Stoli of attempting a "hostile takeover" of the wine business.

In November 2024, a judge denied Jolie's demurrer, finding that Pitt's claims had been adequately pleaded.

The parties have also been involved in disputes concerning access to financial records and jurisdictional issues. In June, an appellate court revived Pitt's case against Shefler and Stoli, ruling that Shefler, who resides in Switzerland, could be sued in California.

The settlement between Pitt and Jolie resolves their legal dispute over the winery share sale, while the separate proceedings involving Stoli and Shefler remain ongoing.