UK Prime Minister Liz Truss today said that she is resigning as prime minister. (File)

Former British prime minister Boris Johnson is expected to stand in the Conservative Party leadership contest to replace Liz Truss, who said earlier on Thursday she would resign, the Times reported.

"He's taking soundings but is said to believe it is a matter of national interest," Times Political Editor Steven Swinford said on Twitter.

