Boris Johnson Clings To Power But Slammed Ex PM. Old Article Is Viral

Boris Johnson is facing the biggest political crisis of his life. (AFP Photo)

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, is facing the biggest political crisis of his life. There are calls for his resignation, after more than 40 ministers and aides quit the government. But Mr Johnson is clinging on.

Amid the crisis, an old article written by Mr Johnson - when he was working as a journalist - is going viral on social media. In the 2010 piece for The Telegraph, Mr Johnson criticised former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown.

He asked if there's someone - "the Queen's Private Secretary, the nice policeman on the door of No 10" - who can tell Mr Brown that his game is up.

The piece was published on May 10, 2010, a day before Mr Brown resigned.

A screenshot of that article has been widely shared on Twitter. Users, amazed by the "irony", left a barrage of comments.

Oh my, this is too perfect pic.twitter.com/5DcKwfIaZ0 — Laurie (@Laurie1984) July 7, 2022

"With Donald Trump, there was always a tweet. With Boris Johnson, there's always a column," a user tweeted. "Certainly true. Your words can come back to haunt you," said another.

Mr Johnson is clinging to power even after suffering an avalanche of resignations. UK Home Secretary Priti Patel and several Conservative Party lawmakers have asked the Prime Minister to tender his resignation.

Mr Johnson told lawmakers on Wednesday that his government would not fold after a string of junior officials submitted their resignation in protest of his leadership.

"The job of a prime minister in difficult circumstances when you've been handed a colossal mandate is to keep going. And that's what I'm going to do," Mr Johnson told lawmakers. "We are going to get on and deliver our mandate and win another general election," he added.

Many Tory lawmakers believe that Boris Johnson needs to be replaced quickly to mitigate the electoral damage to the party.